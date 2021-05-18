EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 303.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in EPR Properties by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 242,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.