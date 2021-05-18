Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,985 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

