Zscaler (ZS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $163.28 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.20.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.04.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,986,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,767.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,312 shares of company stock worth $14,302,223 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.