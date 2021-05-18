Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

