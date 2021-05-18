Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

PLSE has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $463.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). Research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.