Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hub Group traded as high as $74.95 and last traded at $74.44, with a volume of 188006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

