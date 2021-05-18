Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) vs. Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Head to Head Comparison

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25% Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44%

54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Diginex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Diginex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 5.14 $98.08 million $1.64 9.62 Diginex N/A N/A -$840,000.00 ($0.11) -50.27

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bain Capital Specialty Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Diginex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00 Diginex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.68%. Diginex has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.00%. Given Diginex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Diginex on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and securitization advisory, origination, and distribution services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.