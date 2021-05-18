Comparing Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) & MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Benefitfocus shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Benefitfocus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MicroStrategy and Benefitfocus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 4 1 3 0 1.88 Benefitfocus 0 2 1 0 2.33

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus price target of $404.17, suggesting a potential downside of 17.41%. Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.82%. Given Benefitfocus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MicroStrategy and Benefitfocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 9.65 $34.35 million $1.22 401.11 Benefitfocus $295.69 million 1.59 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -11.02

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 0.41% 7.36% 3.97% Benefitfocus -11.18% N/A -8.61%

Volatility and Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Benefitfocus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. The company's products for health plans include Enrollment that provides platform for carriers to automate enrollment across all segments of their commercial group business; Billing & Payments, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between health plan and employer systems; and Quoting that gives health plans and brokers tools to organize and proactively manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for multiple products. Its products for brokers consist of Health Insights that support strategic decisions for their clients with on-demand health plan analytics; Benefit Catalog, which allows brokers to offer products to their clients; and benefit catalog consultative support for brokers through benefit advisors. The company also provides implementation services to its customers in order to help ensure seamless deployment and effective utilization of its solutions; and employers with expanded support services. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

