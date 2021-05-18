Zacks: Brokerages Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will announce sales of $15.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.82 million to $17.07 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.52 million to $71.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $126.52 million, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $136.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CURI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

