Analysts Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report sales of $122.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.91 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $91.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $490.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.94 million to $492.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $516.32 million, with estimates ranging from $506.42 million to $523.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

BMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,952 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

