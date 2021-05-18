Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after acquiring an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

