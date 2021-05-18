Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $22.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.97 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,658.52.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,331.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,463.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,409.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $964.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

