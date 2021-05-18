Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Decreased by Analyst

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $30.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,561,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,787 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 222.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

