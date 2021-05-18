Brokers Offer Predictions for Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $118.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.78. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after buying an additional 427,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,333 shares of company stock worth $37,310,704. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

