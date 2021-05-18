Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

HOOK stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

