SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.27.

NYSE:SWI opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $233,281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,653 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 88,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

