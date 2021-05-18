Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.61.

NYSE:RY opened at $101.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

