Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

KMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.