AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

AMCX opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

