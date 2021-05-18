Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $9.85 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

