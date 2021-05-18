Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLTK. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of PLTK opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75. Playtika has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,980,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,880,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

