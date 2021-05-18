Warburg Research Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

VAR1 opened at €121.75 ($143.24) on Friday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €84.50 ($99.41) and a fifty-two week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a fifty day moving average of €120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

