Head-To-Head Comparison: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -155.31% -44.62% -35.49%

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 50.85 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -31.24

Kymera Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kymera Therapeutics and Twist Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71 Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40

Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.31%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus price target of $137.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.73%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Twist Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has a collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

