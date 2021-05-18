Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on METC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

METC stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $231.89 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

