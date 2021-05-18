eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.76 billion to $13.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

EBAY opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. eBay has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

