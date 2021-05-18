Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

NYSE:GIB opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CGI by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

