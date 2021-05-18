Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Decreased by Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGC. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NYSE:KGC opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.