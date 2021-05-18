Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) traded down 7.1% during trading on Monday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Organogenesis traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.43. 31,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 822,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,902,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,611,000. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

