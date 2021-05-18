Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGTA. Mizuho upped their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $505.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

