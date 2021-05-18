William Blair Comments on Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). William Blair also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Poseida Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,113 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 304,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $558,531.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,326 shares of company stock worth $1,303,487. 19.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

