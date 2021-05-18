Research Analysts Set Expectations for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$19.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.43 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

