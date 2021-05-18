iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IWF)

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,687 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,021% compared to the average daily volume of 418 call options.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $263.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,478,000 after acquiring an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

