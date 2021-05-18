Diploma (LON:DPLM) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 2,988 ($39.04) and last traded at GBX 2,980 ($38.93), with a volume of 77184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,750 ($35.93).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

DPLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,768.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,407.24. The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

