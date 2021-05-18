Alstom’s (ALSMY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

ALSMY stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Alstom has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

