Canaccord Genuity Raises Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$43.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

