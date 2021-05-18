Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPB. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.25 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.28.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

