CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAE opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC raised CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

