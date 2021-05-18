Nord/LB Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €240.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €222.15 ($261.36).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €217.65 ($256.06) on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s fifty day moving average is €216.88 and its 200 day moving average is €202.06.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.