S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.58 on Friday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

