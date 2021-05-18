Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Repurchase $3.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

