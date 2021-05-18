Urban Outfitters (URBN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -487.75, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.66. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

