Reviewing Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) & Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zogenix and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix -8,758.48% -53.91% -36.49% Amicus Therapeutics -120.18% -73.81% -36.10%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zogenix and Amicus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix 0 1 4 0 2.80 Amicus Therapeutics 0 6 6 0 2.50

Zogenix currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.36%. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 123.91%. Given Zogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zogenix is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Zogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Zogenix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zogenix has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zogenix and Amicus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix $3.65 million 290.69 -$419.50 million ($3.90) -4.87 Amicus Therapeutics $182.24 million 13.48 -$356.39 million ($1.31) -7.05

Amicus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Zogenix. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zogenix beats Amicus Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases. It is also developing MT1621, an investigational therapy for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder called thymidine kinase 2 deficiency. Zogenix, Inc. has a collaboration with Tevard Biosciences for the research, development and commercialization of novel gene therapies for Dravet Syndrome and other genetic epilepsies. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates. The company also has additional gene therapies in active preclinical development, including gene therapies for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB, as well as a next generation program in mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; University of Pennsylvania; and GlaxoSmithKline. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

