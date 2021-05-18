Comparing Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repro Med Systems and Becton, Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33 Becton, Dickinson and 0 4 6 0 2.60

Repro Med Systems currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 90.37%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $280.22, indicating a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 8.24 $560,000.00 $0.01 429.00 Becton, Dickinson and $17.12 billion 4.10 $874.00 million $10.20 23.64

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems. Becton, Dickinson and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -1.74% 6.79% 5.64% Becton, Dickinson and 5.11% 13.30% 5.60%

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Repro Med Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for high-throughput single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

