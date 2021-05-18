Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $578.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

