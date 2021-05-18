Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.87 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.79.

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$6.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$407.38 million and a P/E ratio of 5.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

