Desjardins Weighs in on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LB. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.65.

TSE:LB opened at C$43.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$44.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

