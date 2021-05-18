Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SunOpta Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of TSE:SOY opened at C$15.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. SunOpta has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$21.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$418.24 million.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.