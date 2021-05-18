Vroom, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Vroom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after buying an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,843,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 834,580 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $7,781,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vroom by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 410,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,991.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,526,997 shares of company stock valued at $56,719,374.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

