William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XENE. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $17.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

