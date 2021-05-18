M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Clive Adamson Buys 500 Shares of Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider Clive Adamson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

MNG opened at GBX 236.50 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. M&G plc has a 1 year low of GBX 109.95 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 239.39 ($3.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 216.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 238 ($3.11) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

